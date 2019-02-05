Gadkari only one in BJP with guts: Rahul Gandhi

“This is the strength of Mr Modi and our government that you have to take the support of others’ shoulders,” the minister added.

New Delhi: Picking on comments made by his Cabinet colleague to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the only one in the BJP who has the guts, and asked him to also speak on the “Rafale deal, job crisis, farmers distress and destruction of institutions”.

Union minister Gadkari soon hit back saying the Congress President was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Modi government, which he said would come back to power again after the Lok Sabha elections and work with full strength to take the country forward.

“Rahulji I don’t need a certificate of courage from you, but I am surprised that as president of a national party, you are referring to twisted reports filed by the media to attack our government,” Mr Gadkari said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks had come following Mr Gadkari’s remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”.

He cited a report quoting Mr Gadkari as saying that party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities as “those who cannot do that cannot manage the country”.

“Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions,” the Congress president tweeted.

“Oops, Gadkari Ji. Huge apology. I forgot the most important one....JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!” Mr Gandhi added later.