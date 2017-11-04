The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017

India, Politics

Photo war: JD-U releases Tejashwi Yadav’s selfie with a girl

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 6:39 am IST

Tejashwi Yadav at a press conference in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: The Nitish Kumar camp on Friday released a photograph of Tejashwi Yadav standing hand-in-hand with an unidentified girl.

The JD(U) also termed Tejashwi Yadav’s selfie with the girl as “dirty” and demanded an explanation on the issue.

“Tejashwi Yadav must explain who the girl in the picture is and what he is doing with her. We also know that Tejashwi Yadav has been consuming alcohol as we can see a liquor bottle in the background,” JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar told this newspaper.

He added that “Tejashwi Yadav must clarify his stand on the issue and also get a blood test done in order to prove that he doesn’t consume alcohol”.

The move is being seen as JD(U)’s reaction to former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s earlier allegations in which he had said that “a nexus existed between the ruling party and liquor mafia in Bihar”.

Earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav had raised questions on the photograph of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Rakesh Singh who is accused of running an illegal hooch racket.

Rakesh Singh was a JD(U) block president, but was removed from party’s membership after his selfie with the chief minister went viral.  

Rakesh Singh was also one of the main accused in a 2012 Ara hooch tragedy case.

“I was expecting a reply from Nitish Kumar camp, but it seems that the entire JD(U) has stooped too low by releasing my photograph with a girl who I don’t know There are so many pictures of other leaders taking selfies with girls everywhere. I don’t see anything wrong with this picture,” Tejashwi said on Friday.

Tejashwi Yadav further explained that “the photograph seems to have been taken by someone during one of the cricket parties. I was not even in active politics then. Instead of diluting the agenda by creating a controversy by releasing my picture, Nitish Kumar should explain why he was standing with a person who is an accused in a hooch tragedy case”.  

The state government has been under attack after four persons died allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rohtas district last week.

