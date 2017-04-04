Mumbai college student goes live on Facebook, jumps to death

Arjun Bhardwaj, who hailed from Bengaluru, was studying at a college in suburban Vile Parle, a senior police official said.

Mumbai: A 24-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 19th floor of a star hotel in suburban Bandra on Monday, police said.

DNA reported, before ending his life, he went live on Facebook and recorded a video on how to end one's life.

Bhardwaj had booked a suite on the 19th floor of a star hotel in the wee hours on Tuesday. He jumped from the room by breaking the glass of the window around 6:30 pm, the official said.

According to police, Bhardwaj had posted a video on a social networking site about steps to kill oneself before taking the extreme step.

"I'm a drug addict..I don't want to live anymore and hence committing suicide," the official said, quoting the suicide note purportedly written by him.

The suicide note was found from the hotel room.

The hotel's security personnel said they heard a loud thud on the premises and soon rushed to the spot where they found Bhardwaj lying in pool of blood.

He was taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bhardwaj had submitted proper documents before checking in, which helped the officials identify him.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.