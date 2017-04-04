The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, Politics

ED attaches HP CM’s farmhouse worth Rs 27 crore

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:29 am IST

The ED said its probe found that “illicit money of Singh was also invested in purchase” of this asset.

Virbhadra Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Virbhadra Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Tightening the noose, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached a farmhouse with a market value of around Rs 27crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and others.

The agency issued a provisional order attaching the farmhouse under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said while the book value of the asset is Rs 6.61crore, its market value is Rs 27.29crore, as per a valuation done by the Income Tax department.

The farmhouse (in Dera Mandi near Mehrauli), it said, is in the name of Ms Maple Destinations and Dreambuild, a firm in which Mr Singh’s son, Vikramaditya, is a major shareholder and his daughter Aprajita a minor shareholder. Both are also listed as the directors of the firm, it said.

Sources in the agency said the ED inquiry has revealed the property in the upmarket south Delhi area of Dera Mandi near Mehrauli was allegedly purchased “out of laundered money through shell firms”. It indicated the funds were paid as quid pro quo by the director of a Delhi-based firm for establishing a hydro power plant in HP’s Chamba district. The ED said its probe found that “illicit money of Singh was also invested in purchase” of this asset.

“The farmhouse was purchased for Rs 1.20crore. The payment was made by two cheques of Rs 15lakh each (Rs 30 lakh) and two cheques of Rs 45lakh each (Rs 90 lakh). The probe further revealed Rs 5.41crore was paid in cash to buy the farmhouse, and that the funds had been provided through Vakamulla Chandrashekar, director of Tarini Group of Companies, engaged in hydro power projects.

It said that “incidentally, Chandrashekar’s company was awarded Saikothi plant in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh” and the cheque amount to buy the farmhouse was given from his personal bank accounts. “He (Chandrashekar’s) had given Rs 5.9crore to Singh and family members, out of which Rs 90lakh was transferred from the account of Singh to his son Vikramaditya, which was ultimately utilised to buy the farmhouse by Ms Maple Destinations and Dreambuild Private Limited,” it said. The funds provided by Mr Chandrashekar were “routed through certain paper entities” or shell firms, it said. “The directorate (ED) on investigating these firms came to the conclusion that these were paper concerns or shell companies opened in name of employees with meagre salary, primarily for providing accommodation entries and the addresses of the firms were fake. The ED had attached assets valued at Rs 7.93crore in this case in March 2016, and with this latest order, the total attachments stand at Rs 35.22crore.

Tags: enforcement directorate, virbhadra singh, money laundering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham