The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, Politics

Cong leaders ask Meghalaya guv to invite party to form govt in state

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 4, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Congress party emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 seats.

“It is a fractured mandate. Now it is a question of looking at people who would like to look at common agenda acceptable to the state’s people and come together,” incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma said. (Photo: PTI)
 “It is a fractured mandate. Now it is a question of looking at people who would like to look at common agenda acceptable to the state’s people and come together,” incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma said. (Photo: PTI)

Shillong: After a fractured verdict, senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath on Saturday met Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad to request him to invite the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in state, to form the new government.

According to IANS report, Kamal Nath said, “We have already met the governor and handed him a letter to request him to invite the Congress being the single largest party.”

“We will stake claim to form the government. We are already in touch with other political parties. We are confident of forming the new government,” Nath further said.

“The voice of the people should be respected and the BJP winning only two seats has proven that people rejected them,” the Congress leader added.

“It is a fractured mandate. Now it is a question of looking at people who would like to look at common agenda acceptable to the state’s people and come together,” incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma said.

The Congress, which failed to open its account in Tripura and Nagaland, is trying hard to retain Meghalaya. The party has won 21 assembly seats and is short of ten seats to get an absolute majority in the 60 member assembly.

The National People’s Party (NPP), founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma and now led by his son and lawmaker Conrad Sangma, came second with 19 seats. NPP, which is a partner of the BJP and a member of the NDA, contested the polls on its own.

Also read: Meghalaya: NPP hopeful of forming next govt with help of other parties

The BJP, which had won no seats in 2013, won two this time. Its other ally United Democratic Party won 6 seats. Eleven seats have been won by others and these MLAs will be soldiers of hard-nosed political negotiations in the coming days.

Tags: meghayala assembly polls, mukul sangma, national people’s party, congress, bjp
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham