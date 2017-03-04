The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

India, Politics

Maha govt spends only 45 per cent of budgetary allocation

PTI
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 4:17 pm IST

The state government's budget for the year 2016-17 was Rs 3.04 lakh crore but the funds received by the departments was Rs 2.06 lakh crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has spent only 45 per cent of the total budgetary allocation for the year 2016-17, a data released by the Finance Department has revealed.

The state government's budget for the year 2016-17 was Rs 3.04 lakh crore. However, the actual funds received by all the departments stood at Rs 2.06 lakh crore.

Of the total amount of Rs 2.06 lakh crore, Rs 1.38 lakh crore were spent on various schemes, the data said, adding, the figure works out to be 45.63 per cent of the total budget.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said there is no need to spend the funds without proper planning just because they are available.

"There are some technical difficulties in spending funds despite it's availability. We have saved money this time due to the financial discipline," said the Minister.

The Budget for the year 2017-18 will be presented on March 18.

According to the data, the environment department has spent lowest at (7.76 per cent), housing (8.66 per cent), water resources (11.45 per cent), Public Works Department (12.30 per cent).

The school education department has spent the highest 74.78 per cent of funds followed by medical education department at 73.53 per cent, agriculture and dairy development department has spent 71.61 per cent, while technical education department has spent 71.45 per cent, the data said.

There are a few departments that have spent more than 50 per cent funds including Urban Development (55.84 per cent), Rural Development (55.76 per cent), Social Justice (54.81 per cent), Public health (64.47 per cent), women and child (64.64 per cent), Marathi language (52.14 per cent).

The officials from the finance department admitted that due to the less expenditure, the government schemes have not been implemented properly.

Tags: ministry of finance, budget allocation, urban development, public works department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

2

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

3

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

4

Advantage Australia after Nathan Lyon's 8-50

5

Richa Chadha’s loss was Swara Bhaskar’s gain

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham