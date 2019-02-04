Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Don't sacrifice life for 'useless' government: Raj Thackeray to Anna Hazare

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 5:24 pm IST

Anna Hazare has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike over his demand for appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukts

On the sixth day of Hazare's fast, Thackeray met him at his protest site and extended full support to his agitation. (Photo: file)
 On the sixth day of Hazare's fast, Thackeray met him at his protest site and extended full support to his agitation. (Photo: file)

Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray and noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh met social activist Anna Hazare, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike over his demand for appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

On the sixth day of Hazare's fast, Thackeray met the 81-year-old anti-graft crusader at his protest site in Ralegan Siddhi village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra and extended his full support to his agitation and asked him not to sacrifice his life for the "useless" government.

He asked Hazare to end his protest and conduct a joint tour of the state with him to "bury" the BJP-led government. The MNS leader and Hazare held a closed door meeting at a room in the Yadav baba temple premises for around 20 minutes.

After the meeting, Thackeray addressed the gathering at Hazare's protest site and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "cheating" the nation and not following his party's own poll manifesto.

He quoted some tweets and speeches of Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections campaign in which,Thackeray said, the prime minister had praised Hazare for his honesty and moral attitude.

"I have appealed Anna not to sacrifice his life for these useless people. I have also asked him not to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and any of his promises," he said.
Thackeray claimed that Modi had on December 18, 2013 tweeted in favour of the Lokpal Bill.

"Now, almost five years of the Modi government is completed but no action has been taken so far. Today, the people in power are there because of Anna's agitation in 2013. They should not forget it," he added.

Thackeray said he was surprised that even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was part of Hazare's agitation some years back and came into national limelight from there, had not visited the activist or enquired about his health.

"The entire country got to know Kejriwal because of Anna's agitation. Now, he (Kejriwal) is in power and not showing concern towards Anna's health," he said.

The MNS leader said he had told Hazare that they are "dishonest" people. "You should quit the fast and we will jointly tour the state and bury this government. My party is extending support to Anna's cause," Thackeray said.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike since last Wednesday, demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers'' issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Earlier in the morning, water activist Rajendra Singh also met Hazare and expressed concern over the activist's health.

Singh along with some social activists discussed the issues plaguing the farmers and "flaws" in the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act-2013.

After the meeting, Singh said the central government will play the same "game" which it had played with activist G D Agarwal, who had sat on a huge protest in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand in support of his demand for a clean Ganga river last year and later died.

He extended his support to Hazare and his agitation and said some NGOs would also be joining his protest in a day or two, as everybody has realised the "insensitivity and cruelty" of the Modi government.

Singh, known as the ''Waterman of India'', is credited with reviving rivers in his home state of Rajasthan and was conferred the Stockholm Water Prize for his work in 2015.

He had also won the 2001 Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, had on Sunday extended his support to Hazare, urging him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption. Hazare had earlier warned that if the Modi government did not fulfil its promises, he would return his Padma Bhushan award.

Tags: raj thackeray, anna hazare, lokpal bill
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The Rahul Gandhi's comments praising Gadkari came in the wake of various other Congress leaders lauding the Gadkari for his recent statements they view as a swipe at the BJP leadership.(Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Gadkari only one in BJP with some guts, says Rahul Gandhi

Various 'Grand-Alliance

RLSP observes Bihar bandh over police action during Jan Akrosh Rally

Pankaj Srivastava has been asked as a 'witness' for the recording of his statement in an old case of cheating of around Rs 45 lakhs. The case is related to the escape of an accused from the CBI custody in Howrah. (Photo: LinkedIn | @pankaj-srivastava-640b819)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Police send summons to CBI joint director in fresh twist

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had last night summoned the state chief secretary and state director general of police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation. (File Photo)

Kolkata police-CBI face-off: West Bengal governor submits report to home ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham