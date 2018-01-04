The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Government, Opposition spar over triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY AND NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:08 am IST

The Opposition on its part claimed it had managed to corner and stall the government’s move to push the bill through in the Upper House.

The Opposition seemed equally adamant on insisting that it be referred to a select committee. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The Opposition seemed equally adamant on insisting that it be referred to a select committee. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday failed to push through the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha as a combative Opposition insisted that it be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny. Ironically, both treasury and Opposition benches claimed victory in the Upper House’s war of wits.

While the Opposition, led by the Congress and Trinamool Congress, claimed it had foxed the ruling side with its demand for a division in the vote for the bill going to a select committee, the government said that it had managed to “expose” the “double standards” of the Congress and other parties.

“Why did the Congress, which had supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, did not support the Bill in the Upper House also? This shows the double standards of the party,” finance minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitely said.

The Opposition on its part claimed it had managed to corner and stall the government’s move to push the bill through in the Upper House.

The BJP, which had got the bill passed in the Lok Sabha, ignoring the Opposition’s demand to refer it to a parliamentary standing committee for closer scrutiny, has 57 members in the Rajya Sabha.

What is interesting is that the Trinamool Congress, which had maintained a studied silence on the bill in the Lok Sabha, jumped with a vengeance in Rajya Sabha to the demand that the bill be sent to a select committee. Its chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, moved a resolution along with the Congress for the bill to be referred to a select committee.

The other resolution was moved by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.  

The government, however, claimed that both the resolutions were invalid as they quoted wrong rules and the list of members of the select committee given by both the parties had no names from the government side.

Government sources said that they will take up the bill again on Thursday and insist that it be passed without being referred to a select committee. The Opposition seemed equally adamant on insisting that it be referred to a select committee.

On Wednesday, the BJP which had been working on a strategy to “expose” the Opposition by calling for a division in case voting was taken up on the issue of sending the bill to a select committee, seemed to be taken aback when the Opposition itself sought a division. The Opposition’s confidence stemmed from the fact that they had on their side NDA constituent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with six members and the Biju Janata Dal with eight members.

A senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said that the division would have shown that the BJP was totally outnumbered in the Upper House.

Besides the Congress, SP and TMC, the names proposed by Mr Sharma for the panel included leaders of AIADMK, BSP, DMK, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), TDP, RJD, BJD, JMM, IUML and nominated member K.T.S. Tulsi.

The government was, however, quick to hit back saying that the Congress double standards have been exposed.

Mr Jaitely, trying to counter the Opposition point by point, later told reporters that the Congress was “indirectly trying to stall” the triple talaq bill.

One of the chief objections raised by the finance minister in the House earlier was that no notice was given 24 hours in advance for the bill to be sent to a select committee.  

“Now, we are taken by surprise that we all assemble here after 3 pm, a motion is suddenly submitted to us. For the first time breaking all parliamentary convention and procedures, an invalid motion is moved,” Mr Jaitley said.

Pushing for the bill to be passed quickly, he said, “The practice (of triple talaq) was declared unconstitutional on August 22. Two of the judges... held the practice to be unfair. They used their extraordinary powers to suspend this practice for six months. Those six months expires on February 22.”  

Countering him, the Congress’ Kapil Sibal said the minister referred to a minority judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue while there was no mention of urgency in the majority judgment of the apex court.

“What is the problem if they pass the bill after two months? What is the point in trying to pass a half-baked legislation?,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid pandemonium in Rajya Sabha, which had been on the boil over Maharashtra caste violence since the morning.

As the House was repeatedly adjourned over the dalit stir issue, it was a sudden decision by the Opposition to let the bill be taken up at 3 PM.

Tags: rajya sabha, triple talaq

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham