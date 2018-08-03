The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 03, 2018

India, Politics

Move to take part in 2+2 dialogue is hasty, says Asaduddin Owaisi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 6:28 am IST

He also criticised the NDA government for taking this decision without holding any public discussion.

Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad and president of All India Majlis-e-Itteh-adul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday gave a notice for moving an adjournment motion in the Lower Ho-use, claiming that the government was taking a hasty decision by agreeing to participate in the upc-oming ‘2+2’ dialogue with the United States (US).

Mr Owaisi, who wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for moving the adjournment motion, alleged that the Centre was “willingly relinquishing sovereignty to a foreign nation and compromising national security” by agreeing to sign a Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) with the US during the 2+2 dialogue.

He further said that by sealing the deal with the Trump administration, the government will breach Indian laws and will also give US military access to Indian military communication systems and its data.

“The agreement allows unfettered American access into encrypted Indian military communication systems and sharing of that data with others. Moreover, it allows US inspectors to visit Indian bases physically and inspect the transferred equipment. Finally, the agreement supersedes Indian law and this is a blatant compromise of the nation’s sovereignty,” the MP said in the letter to the Speaker.

He also criticised the NDA government for taking this decision without holding any public discussion. “It has to be noted that previous governments in the last fifteen years have refrained from signing this agreement, being aware of its implications. That this government has decided to sign such an agreement with massive national security and sovereignty issues without any public discussion or feedback is shocking,”
Mr Owaisi wrote.

The motion was, however, not admitted by the Speaker.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, 2+2 dialogue

