Karnataka's Sidda-rupaiah sarkar created debt-burden for state: PM Modi

Bellary: Addressing his second rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of destroying the rich history and legacy of Bellary.

“By defaming Bellary, they have disrespected the people of this district,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier called the Siddaramaiah government a 10 per cent government, coined a new phrase - 'Sidda-rupaiah sarkar'.

Slamming the state government over corruption, PM Modi said, “Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-rupaiah sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state.”

“People can no longer tolerate them. They will give a strong reply on 12th May,” Prime Minister Modi added.

With reports estimating that the IT hub of Bengaluru will run dry by 2020, PM Modi targeted the Congress government over the issue. "When we had got the opportunity to serve people of Karnataka earlier, so many development initiatives were undertaken. But sadly, the Congress could not even ensure proper water supply despite the state being rich in water resources," he said.

Saying that Bellary was being targeted like thieves and thugs, PM Modi asked the people of the region to teach the Congress a lesson. "People of Bellary should teach a lesson who are destroying the image of Bellary. Bellary is being targeted like thieves and thugs which is insult of people of Bellary," the Prime Minister said.

Further alleging that the Congress carries out vote-bank politics, PM Modi said, “The Congress does vote-bank politics. They divide people on the grounds of caste. They are insensitive towards the tribal communities and the OBCs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound Karnataka on May 1. While the final programme of his Karnataka tour is still being finalised, he is scheduled to be in the state on May 3, 5, 7 and 8. He will be addressing a total of 21 rallies — three per day.