The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka's Sidda-rupaiah sarkar created debt-burden for state: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi also accused Congress of destroying the rich history and legacy of Bellary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Bellary. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Bellary. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Bellary: Addressing his second rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of destroying the rich history and legacy of Bellary.

“By defaming Bellary, they have disrespected the people of this district,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who had earlier called the Siddaramaiah government a 10 per cent government, coined a new phrase - 'Sidda-rupaiah sarkar'.

Slamming the state government over corruption, PM Modi said, “Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-rupaiah sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state.”

“People can no longer tolerate them. They will give a strong reply on 12th May,” Prime Minister Modi added.

With reports estimating that the IT hub of Bengaluru will run dry by 2020, PM Modi targeted the Congress government over the issue. "When we had got the opportunity to serve people of Karnataka earlier, so many development initiatives were undertaken. But sadly, the Congress could not even ensure proper water supply despite the state being rich in water resources," he said.

Also Read: Assembly polls to decide future of Karnataka, says PM Modi

Saying that Bellary was being targeted like thieves and thugs, PM Modi asked the people of the region to teach the Congress a lesson. "People of Bellary should teach a lesson who are destroying the image of Bellary. Bellary is being targeted like thieves and thugs which is insult of people of Bellary," the Prime Minister said.

Further alleging that the Congress carries out vote-bank politics, PM Modi said, “The Congress does vote-bank politics. They divide people on the grounds of caste. They are insensitive towards the tribal communities and the OBCs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound Karnataka on May 1. While the final programme of his Karnataka tour is still being finalised, he is scheduled to be in the state on May 3, 5, 7 and 8. He will be addressing a total of 21 rallies — three per day.

Tags: karnataka assembly election, prime minister narendra modi, pm modi in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary

MOST POPULAR

1

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

2

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

3

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

4

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

5

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham