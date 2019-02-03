Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:50 PM IST

India, Politics

Yogi addresses West Bengal poll rally over phone, warns Mamata of her ‘shameful’ acts

ANI
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 6:26 pm IST

The TMC government is not only against the BJP but also against the democracy, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After being denied permission to land a chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Raiganj in Dinajpur district over the phone. (Photo: ANI)
 After being denied permission to land a chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Raiganj in Dinajpur district over the phone. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: After being denied permission to land a chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Raiganj in Dinajpur district over the phone and warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of her government’s “shameful” activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal today- in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led government state government declined permission for both without any prior notice.

Addressing the Raiganj rally via phone from Lucknow, Adityanath said, “I wanted to be a part of this rally, however, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government stopped me through these activities, which are against the Constitution. Before this, BJP president Amit Shah was also stopped from entering the state. The TMC government is not only against the BJP but also against the democracy.”

He added, “The TMC government, under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, has tried to suppress the spirit of West Bengal. During Navratra, Hindus are stopped from worshipping Goddess Durga. I want to warn Mamata Banerjee that the way in which democracy is being destroyed in the state, it is really shameful. I condemn this. She must accept that you don’t misuse administration in a democracy, the way it is being done in West Bengal.”

Later while talking to ANI, Adityanath said, “Mamata Banerjee has opposed BJP’s 'save democracy' movement from the beginning, Amit Shah was to go there to start this initiative, West Bengal government stopped it. I had rallies in Balurghat and Raiganj today, but they didn’t permit chopper landing.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kick-started the BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with two rallies, in Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

Tags: west bengal, yogi adityanath, mamata banerjee, bjp, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The proposed amendment in the Bill will make the persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship. Under the proposed amendment, the minimum residency period for citizenship is being reduced from the existing 12 years under the present law to seven years. However, citizenship will be given to them only after due scrutiny and recommendation of district authorities and the state government. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship bill will help children of 'Maa Bharti' living in Pak, Af, B'desh: PM

Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul

PM Narendra Modi said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 cr will be allocated annually for farmers. (Photo: Twitter/BJP4India)

Congress uses farm loan waivers to win elections: PM Modi

The whip issued by the Congress Party on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Cong issues three-line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday to Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham