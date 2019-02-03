Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress uses farm loan waivers to win elections: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 5:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 5:10 pm IST

Ridiculing the loan waivers given by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said some beneficiaries have been given cheques of Rs 13 only.

PM Narendra Modi said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 cr will be allocated annually for farmers. (Photo: Twitter/BJP4India)
 PM Narendra Modi said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 cr will be allocated annually for farmers. (Photo: Twitter/BJP4India)

Jammu: Attacking the Congress over its promise of farm loan waiver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the party uses the measure only to win elections.

The Congress had promised to waive farmers' loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore in 2008-09, but it gave a loan relief of Rs 52,000 crore only after coming to power, he claimed.

"CAG report found that about 25-30 lakh people who got loan waiver were not even eligible for it," Modi said at a rally at Vijaypur here.

Ridiculing the loan waivers given by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said some beneficiaries have been given cheques of Rs 13 only.

He said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 crore will be allocated annually. It means Rs 7.50 lakh crore will be deposited in farmers' accounts in the next 10 years.

The scheme aims to cover 90 per cent of the farmers who have less than five acres of land. Rs 6,000 will be transferred to their accounts annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, he said.

"People know the track record of the country's 'naamdar'. They get 'fever' of loan waivers just before elections... They try to act as 'messiah' of farmers by announcing farm loan waivers once in 10 years," he said referring to the UPA rule.

Ironically, the BJP had also announced loan waivers for farmers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections in 2017.

After assuming power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced loan waivers of up to Rs 1 lakh relating to small and marginal farmers.

Referring to Kashmiri Pandits, the prime minister said the central government is committed to respect and give dignity to the displaced community.

"The pain that they had to undergo, they had to leave their homeland. I have never said this but their pain is within me too," he said.

Tags: farmers, narendra modi, pm-kisan scheme, bjp, congress
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul

The whip issued by the Congress Party on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Cong issues three-line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday to Friday

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs. 17 a day dole (File Photo)

Cash to farmers can be increased if resources improve: Arun Jaitley

Rahul is expected to announce another election sop from the rally, as he did at the Kisan Aabhar Rally in Raipur when he announced a universal basic income for the poor, a source in the Congress Party said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Jan Akanksha Rally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham