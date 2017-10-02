The Asian Age | News

Sasikala has applied for 15-day parole to meet ailing husband, says Dhinakaran

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 3:33 pm IST

VK Sasikala's husband M Natarajan is admitted at a private hospital in Chennai and is expected to undergo a liver transplant.

Sasikala has been lodged in a Bengaluru prison since February 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case. (Photo: PTI | File)
Chennai: VK Sasikala, recently sacked from Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, has requested parole for 15 days to attend to her husband M Natarajan, who is critically ill.

Sasikala has been lodged in a Bengaluru prison since February 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday said that VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband Natarajan.

74-year-old, Natarajan is admitted at a private hospital in Chennai and is expected to undergo a liver transplant. He has suffered multiple organ failure.

Natrajan, who was a government PRO, has expressed his willingness to see Sasikala.

Talking about the videos of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa shot by rebel AIADMK faction, Dhinakaran said that he is ready to submit the video his faction made of Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised, if the judicial commission asks for it.

Dhinakaran said that they would also request the commission to not reveal the video to anyone.

"If judicial commission asks us we'll submit video clip of Jayalalithaa shot by us and will ask them not to reveal it," Dhinakaran said.

Dhinakaran has a video of Jayalalithaa watching television at Apollo hospital in Chennai, where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

