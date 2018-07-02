Why is PM silent on black money, asks Mayawati

Mayawati also said that the Modi government should object to the new USA policy of America First since it impacted thousands of Indian living there.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue of black money on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Ms Mayawati said that the Prime Minister should respond to reports that the black money stashed in Switzerland banks had gone up.

“People of the nation want to know why the government, especially the Prime Minister, silent on black money is. Is it because most of those people who deposit money abroad are those close to the BJP, due to whom it has emerged as the wealthiest party of India in such short span of time?”, BSP supremo asked.

She further said that it clearly shows that friends of the BJP in various industries had benefitted immensely in the past four years while the common man had turned poorer.

“Can the BJP explain how the industrialists have turned richer, and the debt burden on the poor has increased?”, she said.

Ms Mayawati also said that the Modi government should object to the new USA policy of America First since it impacted thousands of Indian living there.