The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

India, Politics

J&K: Separatists force Valley into silence against PM's plan to inaugurate longest tunnel

ANI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 2:13 pm IST

Security has been beefed up and authorities have deployed huge police and paramilitary forces at vital places to stop protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir Valley on Sunday due to a strike called by separatist groups against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state for inauguration of Chenani-Nashri tunnel, the longest in the country, on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations were shut in Srinagar - the summer capital of the state, officials said.

However, they said, the weekly flea market, locally known as Sunday market, was open as many vendors had set up their stalls along TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through Lal Chowk.

The officials said most of the public transport was off the roads, while private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying normally in many areas of the city here.

Similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the Valley, they said.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to maintain law and order.

The Prime Minister is visiting Jammu region of the state to inaugurate the longest highway tunnel (9 km) in the country, which would reduce the travel distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 kms and save travel time by two hours.

Asking people to observe a general strike, the separatists - chairmen of rival factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik - in a joint statement on Thursday had said "all rhetoric about development or construction of tunnels and roads are futile and will not succeed in luring us".

They said the Prime Minister was visiting the state at a time when situation was "extremely gloomy".

"Calling or observing a shutdown does not meet the demands of the situation but there is no other option left by the authorities. We do not nourish any animosity with the

Indian Prime Minister, but it is frightening and painful that instead of taking notice of genocide in the state, he is awarding and rewarding assassins," they said.

The separatists said Kashmir is a "political issue and not a problem related to governance, economic packages, incentives or a law and order".

Tags: longest tunnel, narendra modi, hurriyat
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Fungus that devours plastic may help clean environment

2

Asia's largest tulip garden opens for tourists in Kashmir

3

Pak ex-minister Rehman Malik becomes victim of April Fool's Day prank!

4

Trudeau's response to Matthew Perry beating him up in school is hilarious

5

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Trump as their 'king'

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham