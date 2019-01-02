The Asian Age | News



Anti-Shah propaganda has failed, claims Smriti Irani

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 1:13 am IST

Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Ms Irani will be in Amethi on January 4 in the first face-off of this crucial election year.

Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Setting the tone for her proposed visit to Amethi, the stronghold of the Gandhi clan, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases. Both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Ms Irani will be in Amethi on January 4 in the first face-off of this crucial election year.

Ms Irani claimed that the case was politically motivated. “The CBI created evidence for a manufactured probe. But, the courts have cleared BJP chief Amit Shah of all charges levelled against him. It was a conspiracy by the Congress,” she told the media here.

“The entire investigation was carried out acco-rding to a set script to achieve certain goals. Truth has finally won in a case that was nothing but a conspiracy by the Co-ngress,” she said.

Quoting from the recent special CBI court judgment, the Union minister said, “The judgment clearly said that the CBI was more concerned about establishing a particular pre-conceived and pre-meditated theory, rather than finding out the truth, to implicate political leaders”.

She added that “years of fake propaganda by Congress” against Mr Shah had failed.

All 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and Prajapati, his aide, were acquitted last month by the special CBI court because of insufficient evidence.

Tags: amit shah, smriti irani

