India, Politics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth launches website, app

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 6:52 am IST

Political analysts also saw the portal and mobile app as an indication of how serious the actor was in his entry into politics.

Superstar Rajinikanth emerges from his Poes Garden residence to greet his fans on Monday, a day after he announced his intention to enter politics with his own party. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Superstar Rajinikanth emerges from his Poes Garden residence to greet his fans on Monday, a day after he announced his intention to enter politics with his own party. (Photo: Asian Age)

Chennai: Like his signature style on screen, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is quite fast off it too. Following up on his political entry announcement on Sunday, he launched an exclusive web portal and a mobile application to coordinate with his fans and those “interested in ushering in a welcome change” in Tamil Nadu’s politics.

The star announced the launch of the portal and mobile app in a video message posted on his official Twitter page on Monday evening, a day after he announced that he would form a political party to contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

“We have launched a web portal, www.rajinimandram.org, and a mobile application that will allow members of my registered and unregistered fan clubs and those who are interested in bringing about a welcome change in Tamil Nadu to enrol themselves and become members of the association by giving their name and voter ID number”, Rajinikanth said in the short video.

In the video, Rajinikanth is seated on a sofa with the backdrop of the now-famous “Baba” symbol and the video opens with the words “honesty, hardwork and progress”.

Immediately after the video was posted, the actor’s office followed it up by issuing a press release issued by the All India Rajinikanth Fans Association that looked like a transcript of the actor’s video message.

Sources said Rajini Mandram would function as the non-official political party of the actor till he launches a full-fledged party — the actor said on Sunday that his party would contest the next Assembly elections.

“The motto of the app and web portal is to integrate and bring all Rajini fans on a single platform. The portal will also allow us to gauge the public mood since we have opened it up for general public. This is just the first step and there will be constant announcements,” a source said.

The actor’s launching of the website and app was immediately welcomed by his fans and commoners alike with many saying that they have already enrolled themselves with Rajini Mandram.

“This shows that the actor is serious in his political plunge... Though I was sceptical about his announcement yesterday, I see some hope on Monday after announcement of the launch of the app and web portal. I will register myself,” Naveen Kumar, a software professional, said.

Political analysts also saw the portal and mobile app as an indication of how serious the actor was in his entry into politics. “It seems to be Rajinikanth 2.0 because the actor we knew was one who always dithered in his announcement. But now within 36 hours of his announcement, he has come out with concrete platform to coordinate views,” a political observer said.

