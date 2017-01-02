Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, Politics

Mulayam postpones Jan 5 convention a day after Akhilesh becomes SP chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 2, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 9:55 am IST

Akhilesh was earlier declared the new national president of the party while his father was anointed as the party’s patron.

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav
 File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav has postponed the national convention of the party that he had called for on January 5, a day after his son Akhilesh was made the party’s national chief.

Admitting that he has taken a 'tough' stand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday justified the turn of events in the Samajwadi Party.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision.What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take," Akhilesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the battle between the two factions of the Samajwadi Party is likely to reach the Election Commission's office on Monday, with Akhilesh camp hinting that it will stake a claim to the party's symbol 'cycle'.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party's convention, claiming to be the real Samajwadi Party and stake claim on the party symbol.

As per the party's constitution, the president of the party allots symbols in election.
The party split earlier in the day with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president, a post that was held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention also made Mulayam the Samajwadi Party's patron. 

Tags: sp feud, mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party (sp)
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian defence, security forces send out high alert about a Whatsapp virus message

2

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

3

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

4

Shah Rukh Khan reveals first look of Aishwarya Dhanush's upcoming directorial

5

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham