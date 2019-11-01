Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Don't flirt with Shiv Sena, Congress leader Nirupam warns his party

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 7:35 pm IST

'Have they lost? How can some Congress leaders think of supporting the Shiv Sena,' the former Mumbai Congress president tweeted.

Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but 'drama' and the Congress should stay away from it. (Photo: File)
 Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but 'drama' and the Congress should stay away from it. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday criticised party leaders who are mulling supporting the Shiv Sena in formation of the next government in Maharashtra, where the ruling saffron allies are engaged in a tug of war over sharing of power.

Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but "drama" and the Congress should stay away from it.

"Have they lost? How can some Congress leaders think of supporting the Shiv Sena," the former Mumbai Congress president tweeted.

"Congress should not get into Shiv Sena-BJP drama. It's fake. It's their temporary fight to grab more power share," said the ex-MP, who is miffed with party leadership over ticket distribution for the October 21 polls.

"To the best of my understanding, Shiv Sena will never come out of BJP's shadow," said Nirupam, who was associated with the Bal Thackeray-founded party before joining the Congress.

He cautioned his party against "flirting" with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
"It is going to be a futile exercise. Hope the state leaders realise the truth. Instead we must introspect why the party lost 2 per cent of votes as compared to 2014 assembly elections,'' He added.

"We are down from 17 to 15 per cent (in terms of vote share). As a party we have come down from 3rd to 4th position (in term of seats)," he said.

Former Congress chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan have spoken about the need for the Shiv Sena to break away from the BJP in case it wants to form government with their party's support.

However, senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra affairs, and Sushilkumar Shinde are against doing any business with the Shiv Sena.

When contacted, Shinde told PTI that the Congress is a secular party.

"The Congress and the Shiv Sen are ideologically different and Mallikarjun Kharge has already said there is no question of the two parties coming together," said Shinde, a former chief minister.

Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat met NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning and later left flew to Delhi to hold parleys with party president Sonia Gandhi over the political situation in the state.

Government formation is in a limbo in Maharashtra as the Sena is demanding the Chief Minister's post on a rotational basis and 50:50 division of portfolios.

However, the BJP has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the post for the next five years.

In the just-concluded polls, the NCP won 54 seats, while its ally Congress clinched 44 seats.

On the other hand, the BJP and Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, bjp, shiv sena, ncp, congress, sanjay nirupam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children. (Photo: ANI)

This Hyderabad professor is providing free education, food and shelter to poor kids

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)

India, Germany to work closely on sustainable development, climate protection: Merkel

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. (Photo: Representational)

Kuwait-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air false alarm

Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi to undergo odd-even, no surge in cab fares; 50L masks to be given

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham