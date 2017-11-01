The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Uma Bharti backs MP CM’s ‘better roads’ remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 6:47 am IST

Bharti said that key roads in MP were world class and better than those of US.

Uma Bharti (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has drawn flak for finding roads in MP better than those in US, on Tuesday received supports from an unexpected quarter, his arch-rival Union minister Uma Bharti.

Ms Bharti said that key roads in MP were world class and better than those of US.

“I am not saying this to placate the chief minister. But, anybody checks this on the ground”, she added.

“Not only roads, Madhya Pradesh has done better than US in many other areas”, she added.

“Indians have a tendency to see everything good in the western world. This is a manifestation of our inferiority complex. We need to shed such mindset”, she said.

The Union minister predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power in Gujarat with a massive mandate, thanks to a negative poll strategy of rival Congress.

“Congress seems to be fighting the Gujarat polls on the plank of Modi-bashing. This negative poll strategy will doom Congress in Gujarat elections. Bharatiya Janata Party will get more than 160 seats because of this”, she said.

“Modi-bashing may increase TRP of TV channels but will not fetch votes”, she remarked. She also did not see any threat to Bharatiya Janata Party from Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

“People do not take Rahul Gandhi seriously. Rahul’s biggest challenge is not Modi but his own image”, she added.

