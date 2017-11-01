The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitish Kumar pic with liquor mafia kingpin triggers stir in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 6:51 am IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asks CM to come clean on issue.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday denied allegations leveled  against him by the Opposition RJD that he has been patronising liquor mafias.

The Opposition RJD had raised questions on the chief minister after Rakesh Singh, who is accused of running a hooch racket in Bihar, was seen standing with him in a photograph.

Rakesh Singh was the JD(U) block president of Udwantnagar in Bhojpur district but was removed from the party’s membership after his photograph was found circulating on various social media platform on Tuesday.

“Neither I nor my party was aware of his background. Action against him was initiated immediately after his involvement with liquor business surfaced,” chief minister Nitish Kumar said during a programme in Patna.

The photograph in question was taken recently in the drawing room of 1 Anne Marg, the official bungalow of chief minister Nitish Kumar. The RJD leader further explained that Rakesh Singh had met Mr Kumar after he had launched a campaign against dowry and child marriage.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had earlier alleged that a nexus existed between the JD(U) and liquor mafia and also accused the ruling party of receiving funds from them.

“Nitish Kumar must explain how much fund his party has been receiving from mafias involved in the liquor business. We would also like to know how Rakesh Singh remained JD(U)’s office-bearer for so many months despite him being involved in the illegal liquor business in a dry state like Bihar,” Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said. According to RJD leaders, Rakesh Singh was one of the main accused in a 2012 Ara hooch tragedy case in which more 20 people, mostly dalits, had died after consuming locally-manufactured spurious liquor. The state government has been under attack after five persons died allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Rohtas district last week.

Observers said the controversy may create hurdles for Mr Kumar, who had launched a state-wide liquor prohibition in Bihar. The complete ban on liquor ban was imposed on April 5, 2016, but the state government enforced a fresh prohibition act on October 2, 2016, after the Patna high court had quashed the previous law. Reacting sharply to RJD leader’s statement, JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar said, “Tejashwi Yadav should go and visit Bihar to understand how seriously the prohibition rule has been implemented.”

Tags: nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav, liquor mafias

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

3

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

4

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

5

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham