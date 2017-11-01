The Asian Age | News

Mandatory Aadhaar threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 6:46 am IST

Subramanian Swamy (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court said its constitution bench would start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make the Aadhaar card mandatory for availaing government benefits, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday opposed the government’s move.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said it would be a threat to national security and needs to be struck down by the Supreme Court.

 Dr Swamy tweeted that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

“I am writing a letter soon to Prime Minister detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MP tweeted.

Dr Swamy’s reaction came after the apex court said its constitution bench would start hearing the petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make the Aadhaar card —which carries a 12-digit unique identity number — mandatory for those wishing to avail themselves of services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November.

