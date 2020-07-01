Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 | Last Update : 09:42 PM IST

  JMM eyes 12 tribal-dominated seats in Bihar grand alliance ahead of state polls
India, Politics

JMM eyes 12 tribal-dominated seats in Bihar grand alliance ahead of state polls

THE ASIAN AGE | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 1, 2020, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2020, 8:13 pm IST

Most of the seats identified by the JMM are located on the Bihar-Jharkhand border.

JMM chief and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
 JMM chief and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Patna: With Assembly elections just months away, political parties have started taking measures to strengthen their organizational structure in Bihar.

JMM, which is heading the government in Jharkhand, on Wednesday said that the party has been working hard to strengthen its voter base in at least 12 constituencies in Bihar, which are considered a tribal stronghold.

 

Most of the seats identified by the JMM are located on the Bihar-Jharkhand border. The 12 seats identified by the JMM include Tarapur, Katoria, Manihari, Jhajha, Banka, Thakurganj, Rupouli, Rampur, Banmankhi, Jamalpur, Pirpainti and Chakai.

“We have identified at least 12 seats in Bihar where JMM can help grand alliance put up a strong fight against the NDA during the assembly elections”, JMM Bihar in charge Pranav Kumar told this newspaper.

Sources aware of the development said that JMM top leadership, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, has also discussed the issue with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav but nothing has been finalized yet.

JMM leaders are of the view that the Hemant model of development and his perception would give an advantage to the grand alliance against the NDA during the upcoming Bihar polls.

“The party has decided to contest Bihar polls this year. Leaders are in touch with RJD for the allotment of seats but if talk fails the party may take decisions to field candidates on its own”, JMM insiders said.

Reports suggest that Hemant Soren is likely to chair a crucial meeting in Ranchi to discuss the scenario and may take a final decision on the seat-sharing issue.  

Earlier this week, while talking to reporters in Ranchi on the issue, party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that the RJD was inducted in the Hemant Soren cabinet despite winning only one seat during the Jharkhand assembly polls last year.  

During the Jharkhand Assembly polls in 2019, JMM, Congress and RJD had contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The RJD was allotted seven out of 81 seats in Jharkhand.

Assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats are to be held in October- November this year.

hemant soren, jmm, jharkhand, bihar elections, bihar mahagathbandhan
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

