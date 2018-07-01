The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Bengal Congress divided over alliance with Mamata's TMC

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 6:41 pm IST

The Congress has been fighting hard under the leadership of state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to make its presence felt.

A section of MPs and MLAs feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019. (Photo: File/PTI)
  A section of MPs and MLAs feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kolkata: Fissures seem to have appeared in the West Bengal unit of the Congress over the issue of forging an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the crucial 2019 polls, with a section of leaders keen on the tie-up and the state leadership rejecting the idea.

The Congress, which lost its political ground to the TMC and the BJP to an extent, has been fighting hard under the leadership of state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to make its presence felt in parts of West Bengal.

Marred with the exodus of its elected representatives to the TMC, the party now seems to be in a fix over the issue of aligning with TMC to stop BJP's march in the state.

A section of MPs and MLAs feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019.

State president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders of the party, however, feel aligning with the TMC in Bengal will amount to "committing suicide" for the Congress in the state.

Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, Congress MP from Malda South and the brother of former Congress stalwart Ghani Khan Chowdhury, along with MLA Maniul Haque, had met TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee at his residence last Thursday, the day BJP president Amit Shah held a rally in Purulia.

"I had come to discuss whether a grand alliance could be formed in our state, on the lines of the (proposed) central model, to combat the BJP in Bengal. I will submit my report to the party high command," he added.

His move had raised several eyebrows in the state Congress leadership, who were not eager to warm up to the idea of forming an alliance with the ruling party.

When contacted, Maniul Haque, the Congress MLA from Farraka, who had accompanied Khan Chowdhury to Partha Chatterjee's residence, said he plans to join the Mamata Banerjee party as it has better prospects in the election.

"I have decided to join the TMC as it is the only party that can fight against the BJP in the state and at the national level. The Congress alone can't put up a fight against the BJP."

The party's state unit was quick to come out with a rebuttal, stating that no one has been authorised by the party to talk to TMC on the issue of alliance.

"The AICC has not asked any of its leaders in West Bengal to start a dialogue with the Trinamool Congress for an alleged grand alliance. The party in West Bengal under the leadership of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has not received any intimation from the AICC to start a dialogue with the TMC," it said.

Whatever was done by Chowdhury was purely in his personal capacity, the statement added.

 When asked to comment on the entire episode, Adhir Chowdhury told PTI, "It is for Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury to come out clean as to why he went to meet the TMC leaders. He is a senior MP."

He clarified "murdering Congress" and "aligning with TMC" are synonymous in Bengal.

"The TMC is the biggest promoter of the BJP in Bengal. It is because of the TMC that the Congress has weakened in Bengal over the years. Aligning with TMC and committing suicide is same for us," the PCC chief said.

The Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front had forged an alliance in Bengal during the 2016 assembly polls to fight against the TMC in the state.

Although the coalition failed to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the Congress managed to win 44 seats.

In the past two years, the party has lost nearly 11 of its MLAs to the TMC. Barring Manas Bhunia, who resigned as Congress MLA when he was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, the defectors didn't resign as legislators after joining the ruling party.

Four other Congress MLAs, who are currently holding talks with the TMC, are likely to follow suit on July 21, during the mega rally of the ruling party.

In the 2014 general elections, the TMC had bagged 34 out of 42 seats in West Bengal. The Congress had secured four seats, while the CPI(M) and the BJP won two seats each.

Tags: trinamool congress, chief minister mamata banerjee, lok sabha 2019 polls, bengal congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham