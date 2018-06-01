Setback for Nitish Kumar as RJD wins Jokihat byelection

The RJD in March had won Jehanabad assembly and Araria Lok Sabha by-elections by a comfortable margin.

Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters (above) celebrate after their party’s victory at Jokihat Assembly byelections in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: In a major setback for ruling alliance in Bihar, the RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam defeated the JD (U) candidate Murshid Alam by a high margin of 41,225 votes.

Upbeat over the victory RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that “the JD (U) candidate got defeated because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar insulted people’s mandate and switched sides with the communal forces”.

Terming the victory as “defeat of opportunism” Tejashwi Yadav said that “those who insulted people’s mandate got defeated. Laluism has won over the opportunism in Bihar. The Jokihat result is just a trailer, we are confident that the NDA will lose 2019 general elections”.

This was the third success in elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav who has been keeping RJD intact in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav. The RJD in March had won Jehanabad assembly and Araria Lok Sabha by-elections by a comfortable margin.

Jokihat Assembly seat is a part of Muslim dominated Araria Lok Sabha constituency which.