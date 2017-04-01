The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Shame on you Mr Parrikar and your hunger for power’: Digvijaya Singh

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

Digvijaya’s remarks came a day after the Parrikar took a dig at him by thanking him for the govt formation in Goa.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today sought an apology from Goa CM Manohar Parrikar for "cheating the people of the state", and asked him to thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for "aggressive MLA buying", thus helping him form the government in the coastal state.

"Shame on you Mr Parrikar and your hunger for Power. You have cheated the People of Goa. Apologise to them," he said on Twitter.

His remarks came a day after the Goa Chief Minister took a dig at him by thanking him for the government formation in the state.

Singh said Parrikar should instead thank Nitin Gadkari for doing "aggressive MLA buying".

"Manohar Parrikar thanks me for letting him form Govt in Goa. If he has to thank anyone, it is Nitin Gadkari who did aggressive MLA shopping on 12th March early morning from an hotel in Goa.”

"And the Goa Governor who violated the Constitution, Sarkaria Commission guideline and the Supreme Court...and robbed the mandate of people of Goa," he said in a series of tweets.

In Goa, the Congress had emerged as the largest party after the recently held polls, but the BJP led by Parrikar managed to form the government with the support of other parties.

Tags: digvijaya singh, manohar parrikar, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

2

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

3

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

4

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

5

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham