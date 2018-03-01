Big blow to NDA in Bihar as Jitan Ram Manjhi switches sides

Sources claim leader was upset after BJP turned down RS seat demand.

Patna: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi gave a major political jolt to NDA in Bihar by announcing his decision to join Grand Secular Alliance.

Sources claim that HAM president Manjhi was upset after the BJP recently turned down his party’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. Mr Manjhi had been dropping hints about his discontent with the current political set up within the NDA in Bihar.

Mr Manjhi announced his decision after meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. The development may change political equations in Bihar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2020 Assembly elections.

Speculations that Mr Manjhi’s party could split from NDA was rife ever since BJP declined its demand to field a candidate from Jehanabad constituency for byelections scheduled for March 11.

The similar indication was also given by RLSP recently when it announced candidates for upcoming byelections in Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly constituency.

The seat, however, went to the JD(U), which had initially announced that it would not contest from any of the three seats in the byelections.

“Our party has decided to quit the NDA and join the grand secular alliance. The decision was taken after party leaders felt that the policies of the state government were hurting the backward and poor. Over 95 per cent of poor belonging to dalit community have been sent to jail after the government imposed the prohibition on liquor in Bihar,” Mr Manjhi told reporters in Patna.

“The state government has been a failure in generating employment and its sand mine policy has also left labourers jobless in Bihar,” he added.

He also announced that his party will campaign for RJD candidates in the coming bypolls after the Holi festival.

Upbeat over Manjhi’s decision to join the grand secular alliance, Tejashwi addressed him as “a father figure, guardian, and champion of social justice”.

“We welcome Mr Manjhi’s decision to leave NDA and join grand secular alliance. I also urge other like-minded parties to unite against the BJP,” Tejashwi said.

According to political observers, the RJD has been trying to woo few of NDA allies to strengthen its base in Bihar.