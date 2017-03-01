The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi tears into PM Modi on Naga pact

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 3:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 3:53 am IST

In Imphal, Cong leader says nobody knows about contents of the accord.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh at an election campaign rally ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh at an election campaign rally ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an election rally in the poll bound state of Manipur, Rahul accused the Prime Minister of ‘spreading hate and lies’ wherever he went. The Prime Minister had addressed an election rally in the state last Saturday now it was the turn of the Gandhi scion to hit back.

Rahul alleged that everybody apart from the Prime Minister was kept in the dark regarding the Naga Accord. He said, “The Centre has signed the Naga Peace Accord, but nobody knows about its contents. Even Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and the state government are not aware of it. Why are the people of Manipur being kept in the dark about the contents of the agreement?”

The contents of the Naga Peace Accord have been a major issue in the run-up to the coming Manipur Assembly elections with the Congress accusing the BJP of compromising the territorial integrity of the state and the latter denying the allegation.

The Congress has been demanding that contours of the Naga ‘ Framework Agreement’ be made public.

However in his rally last Saturday the Prime Minister allayed the fears of the locals regarding the Naga ‘ Framework Agreement’ and accused the Congress government in the state of spreading false propaganda regarding the agreement. He also added that there is nothing in the agreement which is detrimental to the interests of Manipur.

Responding to the corruption charges against the Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, the Congress Vice President said, “He (Prime Minister) had leveled baseless allegations of corruption against the Okram Ibobi Singh government. He always makes false claims.”

The Congress has been in power in the state since last 15 years the Chief Minister is seeking a fourth consecutive term. In the last assembly elections the Congress got 42 out of the 60 seats in the assembly. The present election is in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, okram ibobi singh, naga accord
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

2

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

3

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

4

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

5

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham