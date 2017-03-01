Govt launches ‘film visa’ to promote shooting in India

A provision for extension of visa for up to one year has also been kept.

The maximum duration for the visa will be for one year with multiple entry facility, keeping in view the fact that the film production has many variables in its processes, sources added.

New Delhi: In a major initiative that could help ease and promote arrival of foreign film makers and production houses to India, the Narendra Modi government has for the first time introduced “film visa” for such crews.

As per the directive issued by the Union home ministry, the film visa has been created as a separate category under the “liberalisation, simplification and rationalisation of visa regime in India” by introduction of a new category of visa titled “Film (F) Visa”.

It will be granted under the e-visa category. The step, cleared by the government recently, comes after months of work by information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who has been interacting with the MHA and the MEA for the creation of special visa category for foreign filmmakers.

Sources said “Indian missions abroad may grant film visa to such applicants who are coming to shoot films, serials or reality televisions shows to India after I&B ministry approves these cases.” The government directive goes on to add that “foreigners granted film visa should refrain from commenting on any issue relating to insurgency (if any) in the areas, participating in missionary activities, meeting banned outfits or its overground/ underground members.”

The maximum duration for the visa will be for one year with multiple entry facility, keeping in view the fact that the film production has many variables in its processes, sources added. A provision for extension of visa for up to one year has also been kept.