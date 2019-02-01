Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

Congress' Manish Tewari claims Budget leak to media houses

'Government sources have been sending budget pointers to media houses,' Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari said.

The Vote on Account which will be presented today will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Vote on Account which will be presented today will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July.

New Delhi: Minutes before the Interim Budget was to be tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress National spokesperson Manish Tewari on Friday alleged the Budget has been "leaked".

Tewari alleged that major points of the Interim Budget were being circulated to the media by "government sources".

 

 

Later speaking to ANI, Tewari said, “Since morning, Government sources have been sending budget pointers to media houses. Now if these pointers are there in the Finance Minister's speech then it is tantamount to a leak. It would be a serious issue of breach of secrecy."

The Vote on Account which will be presented today will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who has taken interim charge of the Finance Ministry presented it.

