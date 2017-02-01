Sumitra Mahajan to take call on delaying Budget after ex-minister's death

However, government sources reportedly revealed that the presentation of Budget would proceed as scheduled.

New Delhi: After former Union Minister E Ahamed died of cardiac arrest early on Wednesday, there are reports that the Union Budget, to be presented today, may be postponed.

According to a report in NDTV, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is expected to take a call on holding the Budget on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar told ANI, “Normally house is adjourned on death of a sitting MP, so the chances are budget can be postponed for a day.” But he added that Speaker Mahajan would take a call on the same.

"Condolences on the sad demise of Mr E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian and former Union Minister. May the departed soul rest in peace," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted.

However, quoting government sources, NDTV said the presentation of the Budget would proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the family of E Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Parliament on Tuesday, lashed out at the administration of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted, saying that they were allowed to meet Ahamed nor consulted regarding his medical procedures.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Nazeer Ahamed, son of the deceased said that he and his other family members were barred from meeting his father and were not kept in loop in regard to any medical developments.

"My simple request was that I be allowed to see my father and I'm told that I cannot see him. I've been told that everybody has been allowed to see him all morning without any problem, so I think as a son, I have the right to see my father and get an explanation as to what is going on," he said.

Nazeer Ahamed further stated that his family is appalled at the way they were kept on the sidelines at such a critical juncture.