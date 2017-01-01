Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

India, Politics

SP war boils over, Akhilesh camp declares him party chief; 'sacks' Shivpal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 11:53 am IST

In a speech, Ramgopal Yadav said that Shivpal Yadav had been misleading Mulayam while making wrong decisions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday anointed the Samajwadi Party’s national president at a convention presided over by Ramgopal Yadav.

In a speech, Ramgopal Yadav said that Shivpal Yadav had been misleading Mulayam while making wrong decisions.

Consequently, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh were both 'expelled' from the party at the national executive.

“This National Executive unanimously elects Akhilesh Yadav ji as the national president of Samajwadi Party,” Ramgopal Yadav said.

The wounds in the Samajwadi Party (SP) appeared to split open again on Sunday, with party chief Mulayam Singh shooting off a letter to party workers asking them not to attend the national executive meeting called his by cousin Ramgopal Yadav.

According to reports, Singh also warned of ‘strict action’ against those attending the convention, and added that it was unconstitutional.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was first expelled and then taken back into the SP by his father Mulayam, was in attendance at the meeting.Mulayam letter

The supporters of Akhilesh Yadav are confident that he would be anointed as the national president or executive national president of Samajwadi Party in the convention.

Youth party leader Arvind Giri has claimed that the convention would discuss proposals for appointment of Akhilesh as the national president, removal of Shivpal Yadav as the party state chief and removal of tainted candidates from the party list.

Leaders close to Akhilesh made rounds of the Janeshwar Mishra Park, the venue of emergency convention in the state capital, to check the preparations till late last night where seating arrangement for more than fifty thousand persons has been made.

However, just on Saturday night, Akhilesh, after being reinducted into SP, had told supporters that they must ‘save the party’ and that ‘Mulayam Singh is your leader, but he is both my leader and my father’.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, ram gopal yadav, samajwadi party (sp), sp feud
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

2

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

3

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

4

Indonesia: Pilot stumbles through security check drunk; suspended

5

Delhi: Swaraj facilitates child’s examination by AIIMS doctor

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham