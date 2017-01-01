Group hacks National Security Guard site, posts abusive messages against PM

The hackers had also posted a picture of security forces beating up civilians on the streets, with texts calling for 'Free Kashmir'.

New Delhi: The website of National Security Guard was on Sunday hacked by a group named "Alone Injector", which posted messages on the site targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, the messages posted on the site were abusive and aimed at the Prime Minister. The hackers had also posted a picture of security forces beating up civilians on the streets, with texts calling for "Free Kashmir".

The website soon went offline, apparently after the officials noticed the hack.