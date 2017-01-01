Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 07:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Akhilesh supporters create chaos at SP office, Mulayam expels Kiranmoy Nanda

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 7:15 pm IST

The drama intensifies as Mulayam has expelled two more leaders after expelling general secretary Ramgopal yadav earlier in the day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)
Lucknow: In a story that is getting increasingly tangled each day, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled two other leaders on Sunday amidst continued ruckus in the party office, as Akhliesh supporters forced their way in and removed Shivpal Yadav’s nameplate from his office. 

The decision to expel National Vice-President Kiranmoy Nanda, and Naresh Agrawal, came hours after Mulayam expelled party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years, terming the decisions taken in the national executive meet as "unconstitutional and illegal".

"This meet was called without consulting the national secretary of the party and the proposal passed is illegal. Stringent action will be taken against the people involved in it," said the letter issue by Mulayam.

Adding to the chaos and confusion at the Samajwadi Party office,  Akhilesh Yadav's supporters forcibly entered the premises and removed Shivpal Yadav's nameplate from his office on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, party general secretary Ramgopal called on party leaders and workers to declare Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the president of the party.

Moments after Ram Gopal Yadav announced Akhilesh as party's national president, Mulayam Singh Yadav sacked the former from the party for six years for the second time in last three days.

The party's founder leader has also called a party convention on January 5.

At the party's national executive meet earlier today in Lucknow, Ram Gopal proposed Akhilesh's name for party president's post. The meeting, which was termed 'unconstitutional' by Mulayam, also saw Ram Gopal proposing the removal of Shivpal as the state unit's chief and ouster of Amar Singh.

On Saturday in a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party had on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities. 

Tags: samajwadi party (sp), mulayam singh yadav, sp feud, ram gopal yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

