The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 31, 2018 | Last Update : 04:29 PM IST

India, Crime

Maoists kill BJP legislator’s uncle, torch 10 vehicles in Bihar’s Aurangabad

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Singh, uncle of BJP MLC Rajan Kumar Singh in Bihar.

‘Naxal attack in the village is the result of mistakes of both the administration and the state government,’ said BJP MLC Rajan Kumar Singh. (Reprsentational Image)
 ‘Naxal attack in the village is the result of mistakes of both the administration and the state government,’ said BJP MLC Rajan Kumar Singh. (Reprsentational Image)

Aurangabad: Maoists shot dead the uncle of a BJP MLC, set a house and 10 vehicles on fire in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said the Maoists attacked Sudi Bigaha village under the jurisdiction of Deo Police Station late on Saturday night, during which a man identified as Narendra Singh (55) was shot dead.

Singh is the uncle of Rajan Kumar Singh, a BJP member of Bihar Legislative Council, he said.

According to the SP, the Maoists fired several rounds and set 10 vehicles on fire, including three tractors parked at Narendra Singh's house. The Maoists also set a house belonging to one Dhananjay Singh, a dafadar with Deo police station, on fire located near Sudi Bigaha village, SP said.

After getting information about the Maoist attack, security forces reached the village and exchanged fire with the Naxals, who then fled from the spot, Prakash said.

Senior police officers, including the SP and CRPF Commandant Saurav Choudhary, are camping in the village.

The SP said police have launched a massive search operation after cordoning off the area.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLC held the police and the state government "responsible" for the attack.

"Naxal attack in the village is the result of mistakes of both the administration and the state government. I had given an application to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the DGP for setting up a police station or at least a police outpost in the village but no action was taken. The administration and the state government are responsible for the incident," the BJP MLC said.

Tags: maoist, bihar, naxal, bjp
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham