The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not given any chance for Sri Lanka to create a breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI:Kohli, Rohit take visitors forward
 
India, Crime

Gaya District Court convicts politician's son Rocky Yadav in road rage case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 4:22 pm IST

Rocky had shot a Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva dead for overtaking his car on May 7, 2016, in Gaya.

Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky Yadav is the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav. (Photo: DC)
 Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky Yadav is the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav. (Photo: DC)

Gaya: Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty in Aditya Sachdeva murder case by Gaya District Court on Thursday. The quantum of sentence will be announced on September 6.

Rocky had shot a Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva to death for overtaking his car on May 7, 2016, in Gaya.

Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky Yadav had surrendered in a local court in Gaya in 2016.

Rocky, son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav, was granted bail by the High Court on October 19, 2016 in Gaya road rage case which was challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court.

Tags: supreme court, rocky yadav, gaya road rage case, aditya sachdeva murder csae
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham