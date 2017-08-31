Gaya District Court convicts politician's son Rocky Yadav in road rage case

Rocky had shot a Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva dead for overtaking his car on May 7, 2016, in Gaya.

Gaya: Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty in Aditya Sachdeva murder case by Gaya District Court on Thursday. The quantum of sentence will be announced on September 6.

Rocky had shot a Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva to death for overtaking his car on May 7, 2016, in Gaya.

Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky Yadav had surrendered in a local court in Gaya in 2016.

Rocky, son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav, was granted bail by the High Court on October 19, 2016 in Gaya road rage case which was challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court.