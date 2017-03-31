The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, Crime

UP: Girls of residential school forced to strip by Principal

PTI/ANI
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 1:46 pm IST

35 out of the total 65 students of the school left after the reports of harassment by the Principal surfaced.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Muzaffarnagar: A group of girls at a residential school in Muzaffarnagar were allegedly threatened and forced to strip by the Principal, following which an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

According to a complaint filed by the parents of the victims, the students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School at Digri village were on Thursday forced to strip by the Principal.

The Principal allegedly threatened the students of dire consequences if they disobeyed her command, District Primary Education Officer Chander Kesh Yadav said.

An enquiry has been ordered, he said.

"There was no teacher around. We were called downstairs (from the hostel). Madam made us take off our clothes saying she will beat us if we did not. We are kids, what could we do? She would have beaten us if we did not obey her," one of the students said.

The Principal, however, has denied the allegations.

"No one asked them to remove clothes. All this is a conspiracy by the staff because they do not want me to stay here. I had been asked to check whether the staff were performing their duties. I am strict, that is why they hate me," she said.

Meanwhile, 35 out of the total 65 students of the school left after the reports of harassment by the Principal surfaced.

Many students have come forward with similar allegation, Yadav said, adding the matter is being probed.

According to ANI reports, they were asked to strip as the warden wanted to check for menstrual blood.

Uttar Pradesh's Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday condemned the shameful incident and said a probe by the concerned authorities has been initiated.

"We were informed through the media; the concerned officers have been given instruction to carry out the investigation," Sharma said.

Tags: sexual harassment, child abuse, child rights, kasturba gandhi residential school
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

