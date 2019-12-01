Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:07 AM IST

India, Crime

Tamil Nadu teen, out to celebrate birthday, gangraped by 6 men

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 8:35 pm IST

They beat up the girl's friend, then dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them. (Photo: Representational)
Coimbatore: A girl, out with her friend to celebrate her birthday in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, was allegedly gang-raped by six men, four of whom have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them.

They beat up the girl's friend, then dragged her to a secluded place and raped her, the police said. They also made a video of the incident.

The girl told her mother about the incident the next day and they filed a police complaint. The police have arrested four accused and are searching for the other two.

Tags: rape, gang rape, tamil nadu crimes, crime against minors
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

