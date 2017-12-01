Journalist shot dead in Kanpur; fourth in 3 months

Naveen was the fourth journalist shot after Sudip Bhaumick, Gauri Lankesh and one other.

A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kanpur: A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur.

The journalist, Naveen, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot. More details are awaited.

A journalist working with a Bengali newspaper was shot dead on November 21 in Tripura allegedly by a constable of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation. The scribe, Sudip Datta Bhaumick, was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR.

On September 20, a journalist of a local television channel was killed at Mandai in West Tripura when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Another journalist, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead point blank outside her residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 6, triggering protests in many parts of the country.