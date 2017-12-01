The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

India, Crime

Journalist shot dead in Kanpur; fourth in 3 months

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 9:01 pm IST

Naveen was the fourth journalist shot after Sudip Bhaumick, Gauri Lankesh and one other.

A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kanpur: A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur.

The journalist, Naveen, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot. More details are awaited.

A journalist working with a Bengali newspaper was shot dead on November 21 in Tripura allegedly by a constable of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation. The scribe, Sudip Datta Bhaumick, was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR.

On September 20, a journalist of a local television channel was killed at Mandai in West Tripura when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Another journalist, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead point blank outside her residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 6, triggering protests in many parts of the country.

Tags: journalist shot, sudip datta bhaumick, indigenous peoples front of tripura, gauri lankesh, journalists killed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

2

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

3

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

4

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

5

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham