

India, Crime

Woman accuses BJP worker, driver of rape in UP's Meerut

ANI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 8:41 am IST

The victim alleged that after lodging complaint about rape, she was forcibly married to the driver, who left her after six months.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim pointed out that the incident happened earlier this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meerut: A woman has alleged that she was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and his driver in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The accused BJP worker has been identified as Vicky Taneja and his driver as Jaib.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim pointed out that the incident happened earlier this year.

The victim further alleged that after lodging a complaint, she was forcibly married to the driver, who left her after six months.

"When I lodged a complaint. I was forcibly married to Jaib who left me after six months," she said.

"I am being threatened," she added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

Earlier too, there have been similar instances, including that of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, involved in Unnao rape case.

On April 13, the CBI arrested the BJP MLA on charges of raping a minor last year. He was later sent to seven-day CBI custody.

Sengar is presently in Sitapur jail.

Tags: bjp worker accused of rape, crime against women, vicky taneja, unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

