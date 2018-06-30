Andhra student 'gangraped' by seniors, act filmed to blackmail her

Two of the accused reportedly spiked the girl's drink at party in February 2017 before allegedly raping her.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli in Krishna district, but they did not inform the police. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: An engineering student accused three of her seniors of raping her and filming the act to blackmail. The seniors of the rape victim blackmailed her with the video for over a year.

Police in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh have charged the three accused after receiving the complaint.

Two of the accused, Siva Reddy and Krishna Vamsi, had reportedly spiked the girl's drink during a party at a hotel in February 2017 and then allegedly raped her. They also filmed the act and used the video to blackmail the girl, seeking sexual favours from her, police said.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli in Krishna district, but they did not inform the police. Instead the management asked the boys to delete the video and apologise to the girl, the victim alleged.

According to police, the third accused began blackmailing the girl from the last two months, asking for sexual favours, money and threatening to make the videos public. The girl then discussed the ordeal with her parents and her father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

“The girl finished her course a couple of months ago. However, another classmate, D Praveen, started blackmailing her asking for sexual favours, saying that he possessed a copy of the video and would upload it on websites if she did not comply. The girl informed this to her father, who in turn lodged a complaint,” police said.

The police have charged the men with gangrape, and also under the IT Act for filming the crime and using it to blackmail her.

The victim was sent for a medical test and the police said further investigation is underway.