The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, Crime

Andhra student 'gangraped' by seniors, act filmed to blackmail her

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Two of the accused reportedly spiked the girl's drink at party in February 2017 before allegedly raping her.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli in Krishna district, but they did not inform the police. (Representational Image)
  Unable to bear the harassment, the girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli in Krishna district, but they did not inform the police. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: An engineering student accused three of her seniors of raping her and filming the act to blackmail. The seniors of the rape victim blackmailed her with the video for over a year.

Police in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh have charged the three accused after receiving the complaint.  

Two of the accused, Siva Reddy and Krishna Vamsi, had reportedly spiked the girl's drink during a party at a hotel in February 2017 and then allegedly raped her. They also filmed the act and used the video to blackmail the girl, seeking sexual favours from her, police said. 

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl had complained to the college management in Agiripalli in Krishna district, but they did not inform the police. Instead the management asked the boys to delete the video and apologise to the girl, the victim alleged.

According to police, the third accused began blackmailing the girl from the last two months, asking for sexual favours, money and threatening to make the videos public. The girl then discussed the ordeal with her parents and her father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

“The girl finished her course a couple of months ago. However, another classmate, D Praveen, started blackmailing her asking for sexual favours, saying that he possessed a copy of the video and would upload it on websites if she did not comply. The girl informed this to her father, who in turn lodged a complaint,” police said. 

The police have charged the men with gangrape, and also under the IT Act for filming the crime and using it to blackmail her. 

The victim was sent for a medical test and the police said further investigation is underway.

Tags: gangrape, rape, andhra pradesh, crime against women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Machilipatnam (Masulipatam)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

2

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

3

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

4

SpaceX launches AI robot, strong coffee for station crew

5

Rebecca Ferguson joins the cast of 'The Shining' sequel

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham