The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, Crime

French student on exchange programme molested by host's father in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

French teenager said her host student's father sexually assaulted her on Oct 18 when she was alone in room.

On October 13, when the French girl came to India, she was assigned to stay with the same student whose parents received her at the airport, the complaint said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 On October 13, when the French girl came to India, she was assigned to stay with the same student whose parents received her at the airport, the complaint said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 16-year-old French national, who had come to Delhi on a school exchange programme, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the father of an Indian student, hosting her in Delhi. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed a week later, based on the complaint of the teenager.

In her statement to the police, the French teenager said that her host student's father, 55, sexually assaulted her, on the evening of October 18 when she was alone in the room she was put up in at the family's apartment in Saket in south Delhi.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the accused, police said.

"...While I was packing my bags for Jaipur, her father came to the room and was giving me general advice... I was sitting on the bed and packing...and he was standing in front and staring at me...he came closer to me and hugged me and said 'Don't worry, it's going to be okay'...I didn't understand what he meant...he strongly tried to touch my breast...he hugged me again...in an uncomfortable manner...and it was painful...he took my hand forcefully to bring it between his legs...I was completely under trauma and shocked," the girl said in her complaint.

According to the girl’s complaint, an Indian student had stayed with her in France during the previous exchange programme in May-June.

On October 13, when the French girl came to India, she was assigned to stay with the same student whose parents received her at the airport, the complaint said.

According to the police, the girl shared her ordeal with some of her friends in the bus in which they were on travelling to another city. When the girl started crying, her friends narrated the incident to women teachers in the group following which a French teacher alerted the Embassy and her parents, police said.

The student was immediately shifted with another host family for the rest of the trip.

Tags: pocso act, sexual assault, french student, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

2

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

3

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

4

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

5

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham