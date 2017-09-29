Student thrashed in Mumbai school for not having Aadhaar, teacher arrested

The incident took place at the Oxford English High School located in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

The teacher identified as Shyam Bahadur Vishwakarma had hit the student named Suhail Ansari on the head, where he had already had an injury. (Photo: Representational/File)

Mumbai: The police have arrested a teacher, who mercilessly thrashed a 16-year-old student for not having an Aadhaar identification card.

The teacher identified as Shyam Bahadur Vishwakarma had hit the student named Suhail Ansari on the head, where he had already had an injury. Due to this, presently, the student is admitted in the nearby Sion hospital.

After listening to the entire incident, the victim's parents reached the school, whereas the concerned teacher denied the reports of beating up the student.

However, the CCTV footage revealed the truth. In the video, the teacher is seen beating Suhail with a stick.

On the basis of parents' complaint, a case was filed at the Ghatkopar Police Station under sections 323, 324 and 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the teacher.

Further investigation is underway.