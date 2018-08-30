The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, Crime

Panchayat member caught on camera beating up Class 7 student in Gujarat

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 9:11 pm IST

After the video went viral, Kutch district education authorities initiated an inquiry and said action will be taken against the man.

In the video, Baradiya is seen dragging a student and slapping and kicking him several times. (Representational Image)
 In the video, Baradiya is seen dragging a student and slapping and kicking him several times. (Representational Image)

Gandhidham: A video purportedly showing a village panchayat member thrashing a primary school student at a village in Kutch district of Gujarat has gone viral on social media, prompting the authorities to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The man, a member of Raydhanpar village panchayat in Bhuj taluka, also happens to be a member of the panchayat's school management committee. He was caught in a CCTV camera beating up a class 7 student on Tuesday.

After the video went viral, the Kutch district education authorities initiated an inquiry and said action will be taken against the man, identified as Mada Baradiya, by the district development officer (DDO).

In the video, Baradiya is seen dragging a student and slapping and kicking him several times.

The video shows another student trying to intervene, although it fails to prevent him from beating up the boy with a stick. After a while, he drags the boy inside a classroom and beats him up there, before leaving the room. Meanwhile, teachers are seen standing as mute spectators.

"We received the video this morning, and we have initiated an inquiry. Since the man is a member of the gram panchayat, we will send the report to the district development officer for further action against him," district primary education officer Sanjay Parmar said.

"The incident took place during the recess yesterday, and the man is identified as the school management committee member and a gram panchayat member. We have launched an inquiry and the report will be sent to the DDO today," he said.

Baradiya apparently lost his cool after the boy used some abusive word, Parmar said.

He said parents of the boy came to complain about the incident and sought strong action against Baradiya.

They also demanded that the man should be barred from entering the school premises henceforth, he said.

"We have promised that strong action will be taken against him. The DDO will also appeal to the education department in this regard," Parmar said.

Tags: crime, class 7 student beaten, student thrashed, kutch, gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhidham

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham