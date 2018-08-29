The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018

India, Crime

Bengaluru man gouges out father's eyes with bare hands over property dispute

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 1:03 pm IST

The accused, Abhishek Chetan wanted his father, 65-year-old Parameshwar to transfer the property in his name.

On Tuesday, after a heated argument, Abhishek gouged out one of his father's eyes with bare hands and seeing him in a pool of blood and pain he ran away but later he was arrested.
 On Tuesday, after a heated argument, Abhishek gouged out one of his father’s eyes with bare hands and seeing him in a pool of blood and pain he ran away but later he was arrested. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly gouged out father’s eye with his bare hands over a property dispute on Tuesday morning. 

The accused, Abhishek Chetan wanted his father, 65-year-old Parameshwar to transfer the property of JP Nagar in his name. 

However, Parameshwar wanted to divide the property between his daughter and Abhishek and the accused did not agree with the idea. 

JP Nagar’s property was kept in Parameshwar and his wife’s name. Parameshwar had retired from the government job six months ago and his wife died two months ago. Since then Abhishek had been forcing his father to transfer the property. 

On Tuesday, after a heated argument, Abhishek gouged out one of his father’s eyes with bare hands and seeing him in a pool of blood and pain he ran away but later he was arrested. 

Parameshwar was admitted to a private hospital and is in a stable condition, but has lost one of his eyes. 

According to police, Abhishek is a drug addict and doesn’t have a sound source of income. 

