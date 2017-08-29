Haryana: Godman Rampal acquitted on 2 criminal cases

Rampal, was accused of conspiracy in an 11-year-old case, in which his followers opened fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person.

Hisar: A Hisar court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal in two criminal cases.

Rampal, was accused of conspiracy in an 11-year-old case, in which his followers opened fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others.

The verdict, was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate Hisar Mukesh Kumar.

On November 17, 2014, a case was registered against Rampal and his followers under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers -- Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons -- on November 18, 2014 on a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) under IPC sections 147 (Rioting), 149 (Unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence), 188 (disobedient to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 342 (Wrongfully confining any person).

Rampal was arrested after tense standoff between some of his supporters and the police when close to 15,000 of his followers were evacuated from the sprawling premises in 2014.