Kidnapped Delhi student’s parents carried Rs 10 lakh ransom around city, found his body

21-year-old Ayush Nautiyal went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. (Photo: facebook.com/ayush.nautiyal.94)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi University student who was kidnapped a week ago for ransom was found murdered near a drain in Dwarka on Wednesday night.

Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of commerce at the Ram Lal Anand college, was abducted from his home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

According to a report in NDTV, Ayush went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. His parents grew worried when he didn’t return home in the evening. His father later received a WhatsApp message from Ayush’s phone, which contained a picture showing him tied up with his mouth covered and a head injury. The message demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom.

Following this, the family went to the police and reportedly raised Rs 10 lakh and tried to hand it over to the kidnappers but couldn't find them.

On Wednesday night, however, his body was found near the drain.

The bereaved family has accused the police of negligence and lack of action to track the kidnappers down.

"We carried the money and drove through the area in search of the kidnappers. A police van escorted us, but we could not find anything for two days. Then we saw his body," one of Ayush’s cousin was quoted as telling a newspaper.