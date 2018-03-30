The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, Crime

Kidnapped Delhi student’s parents carried Rs 10 lakh ransom around city, found his body

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 9:09 pm IST

Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of commerce at the Ram Lal Anand college, was abducted from his home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi.

21-year-old Ayush Nautiyal went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. (Photo: facebook.com/ayush.nautiyal.94)
 21-year-old Ayush Nautiyal went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. (Photo: facebook.com/ayush.nautiyal.94)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi University student who was kidnapped a week ago for ransom was found murdered near a drain in Dwarka on Wednesday night.

Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of commerce at the Ram Lal Anand college, was abducted from his home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

According to a report in NDTV, Ayush went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. His parents grew worried when he didn’t return home in the evening. His father later received a WhatsApp message from Ayush’s phone, which contained a picture showing him tied up with his mouth covered and a head injury. The message demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom.

Following this, the family went to the police and reportedly raised Rs 10 lakh and tried to hand it over to the kidnappers but couldn't find them.

On Wednesday night, however, his body was found near the drain.

The bereaved family has accused the police of negligence and lack of action to track the kidnappers down.

"We carried the money and drove through the area in search of the kidnappers. A police van escorted us, but we could not find anything for two days. Then we saw his body," one of Ayush’s cousin was quoted as telling a newspaper.

Tags: delhi student murdered, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

2

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

3

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

4

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

5

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham