Minor ‘raped’ inside bus in MP, main accused held

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 28, 2019, 1:50 am IST
The survivor was waiting for bus to return home in Indore after visiting her brother in Biaora.

Bhopal: A 15-year-old girl was ‘raped’ by a youth inside a stationary bus in a Madhya Pradesh town, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the minor girl was taken to the stationary bus and allegedly raped by the helper of the bus, Raju Ahirwar (19), when she was waiting at the bus stand in Biaora in Rajgarh district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Raju allegedly raped the girl inside the stationary bus in Biaora bus stand while bus driver Kadir Khan (25) was taking guard outside, according to Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud.

The alleged victim reported the matter in Suthalia police station at 2 am on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Pocso Act. He was arrested.

Police also registered a case against Kadir on charges of wrongful confinement, besides booking another youth, Suresh Sharma, who had allegedly tricked the girl to come to bus stand in the night to catch a bus, on charges of kidnapping.

