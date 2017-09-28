The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017

India, Crime

Two IIT girls molested in Kanpur, youth held

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 7:13 am IST

The IIT-K administration, however, has acted promptly, identified the accused and got an FIR registered at the Kalyanpur police station.

The girl students voluntarily assisted the police investigation into the matter and their statement was recorded by female police officers. (Representational image)
 The girl students voluntarily assisted the police investigation into the matter and their statement was recorded by female police officers. (Representational image)

Lucknow: Even before the embers on the BHU campus could die down, an incident of molestation of two girl students at IIT-Kanpur has come to light.

The incident dates back to September 17, but it came to light after it went viral on social media on Monday. The FIR was lodged during the late night hours on the same day.

The IIT Kanpur administration has issued a clarification in the case. The institute authorities said that based on the report by the security office of IIT-K, a youth, posing as an IIT-K student, passed lewd comments at the two girls students.

The accused was apprehended by male students and security guards of the institute. The youth does not belong to IIT-Kanpur and is a native of an area in vicinity of the institute.

“The culprit was taken to the security section where he repeatedly refused to comply with requests for ID check. Subsequently, the culprit was handed over to the police outpost in IIT-K”, said deputy director, IIT Kanpur, Prof Manindra Agarwal.

He further, said that on the instructions of the institute administration and senior police officials, the duty assistant security officer, chairman, security advisory executive committee, the security officer and students went to Kalyanpur Police Station for recording their statement and lodging of FIR.

The girl students voluntarily assisted the police investigation into the matter and their statement was recorded by female police officers. The students were then taken back to their hostel by the Security Officer.

Tags: bhu campus, molestation case, iit-kanpur
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

