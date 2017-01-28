The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

India, Crime

UP polls: Yogi Adityanath's outfit emerges as BJP rival

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 3:53 pm IST

BJP has urged the voters to 'ignore personal ambitions' and stated that HYV candidates will not dampen the chances of BJP.

Hindu Yuva Vahini Chief Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)
 Hindu Yuva Vahini Chief Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Gorakhpur: Hindu Yuva Vahini, which was floated by Yogi Adityanath, has fielded candidates against BJP in six Assembly seats of the eastern districts in Uttar Pradesh even as the BJP MP sought to distance himself from the move, saying the step was illegal and against the policies of the outfit.

"We have fielded candidates on six seats of three districts in the eastern region of the state," state unit President of the HYV Sunil Singh said.

The seats from where the HYV has fielded candidates are Padrauna, Khadda, Kasya (all Kushinagar), Paniyara (Gorakhpur) and Siswa and Pharenda (Maharajganj), he said.

BJP has already declared its candidates on all six seats.

Aditynath, when contacted, said the HYV is a social organisation and there are no plans of it entering into the political arena.

"Action will be taken against all those who are venturing into politics as this is illegal and against the ideals and policies of the HYV," said Adityanath, who is a five-time BJP MP and a star campaigner for the party in the upcoming polls.

Sunil, on the other hand, said HYV has been working on the Hindutva agenda and this is the best opportunity for the Vahini to give candidates to set things right.

There had been a strong demand in BJP, specially in the stronghold of Adityanath, to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate in the elections.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, hindu yuva vahini, yogi adityanath, assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

2

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

3

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

4

On camera, candidate from Agra admits entering politics ‘only for money’

5

Girls believe boys are more brilliant

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham